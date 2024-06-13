West Indies bowler claims ICC Player of the Month for May 2024 award after blazing start to T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies players celebrating against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup match in Trinidad on June 13, 2024

West Indies bowler Gudakesh Motie bagged the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2024 award on Thursday, June 13. Gudakesh produced his best display against South Africa last month and continued that momentum in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

The 29-year-old left-arm spinner overpowered the star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi and Irish batter Locran Tucker to claim the prestigious ICC award for the first time in his career. Notably, he became the only second Caribbean cricketer after Shamar Joseph to clinch the men's award after the latter's success in January.

Motie claimed eight wickets in three T20Is against the Proteas in May to clinch the Player of the Series award. Motie pointed out that his performance in the first game against South Africa was his best display in May 2024.

“It means a lot to me and I am very happy to win this award. It’s very encouraging, I have put in a lot of work during this season and I am happy that I am seeing the rewards now," Motie told the ICC. “The standout performance for me during the series against South Africa was the first game, where I took three for 25. The third wicket that night was my favourite.

“Playing in a World Cup means a lot to me, and playing at home in front of our fans and knowing the conditions is also special. We have started strongly, playing three games and getting three wins, and I see us going all the way and lifting that cup on 29 June.”

Meanwhile, the legendary Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu claimed the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for May 2024. Chamari continued his red-hot form in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers by taking six wickets in four innings in May. She also smashed 102 off 63 balls against Scotland in her last T20I to further boost her chances to win the ICC award.