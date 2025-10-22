West Indies, Bangladesh create world record in 54-year-old ODI cricket history during Dhaka clash West Indies and Bangladesh have combined to create a world record in ODI cricket in their clash at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The two teams went heavy with their spinners on a treacherous surface in a clash that went to the Super Over, where the Windies prevailed.

West Indies and Bangladesh have created a world record in ODI cricket during their second ODI at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, October 21. The two teams played out a thrilling low-scoring affair that went down to the wire and right in the Super Over, where the Windies prevailed.

Dhaka tested the batters to the fullest, with the spinners making life tough for them. 15 of the 16 wickets that fell in the regular 100-over game went to the spinners, with one being an exception of a run-out. The tweakers bossed the outing and held the batters by the scruff of their necks and did not let them score freely.

As the spinners were getting much more purchase from the surface, the teams mostly bowled their tweakers, with both West Indies and Bangladesh now combining for a unique record.

The two teams bowled the most overs by the spinners in the 54-year-old history of ODI cricket as the spinners sent down 92 of the 100 overs that were bowled in Dhaka. These are by far the most overs that the spinners have bowled in an ODI, going past the 78.2 overs the spinners bowled during the Afghanistan vs Ireland match in Dehradun in 2019.

Most overs bowled by spinners in an ODI match:

1 - Bangladesh vs West Indies: 92 overs in Dhaka in 2025

2 - Afghanistan vs Ireland: 78.2 overs in Dehradun in 2019

3 - Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: 76 overs in Colombo in 1998

4 - Oman vs United Arab Emirates: 74.3 overs in Al Amerat in 2024

5 - Bangladesh vs Pakistan: 73.1 overs in Chattogram in 2011

West Indies become first team with unique first

Out of the 92 overs that the spinners bowled, 50 were done by the West Indies as they have become the first team to bowl all of the 50 overs in an innings with their spinners. The Windies have achieved this unique first, giving their five spinners 10 overs each in the first innings of the clash.

Teams to bowl most overs of spin in an ODI:

1 - West Indies: 50 overs vs Bangladesh in 2025

2 - Sri Lanka: 44 overs vs West Indies in 1996

3 - Sri Lanka: 44 overs vs New Zealand in 1998

4 - Sri Lanka: 44 overs vs Australia in 2004

5 - Oman: 43.3 overs vs Netherlands in 2024

Alick Athanaze concedes only 14 in 10 overs

The likes of Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein and Alick Athanaze were highly effective as they shared the seven wickets that fell with Athanaze bowling a jaw-dropping 14-run spell from his 10 overs, while taking two wickets.

Athanaze's 14-run spell is the second most economical spell by a Windies spinner after bowling 10 or more overs in an ODI. Former off-spinner Lance Gibbs holds the record, having conceded just 12 from the 11 overs he bowled against England in 1973 in the 55-over game.

Coming back to the Windies bowlers, Motie picked 3/65 in his 10 overs, while Akeal, who defended 10 in the Super Over, took 2/41 in his 10 overs. Test captain Roston Chase and Khary Pierre were the other two spinners used by skipper Shai Hope.