Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
  West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Bangladesh, reward performers of Super50 Cup

West Indies announce squad for ODI series against Bangladesh, reward performers of Super50 Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope will captain the ODI squad and Brandon King has been named as his deputy. The team is a good mix of explosive batters and world-class fast bowlers. All the matches will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 03, 2024 6:42 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 6:57 IST
Justin Greaves and Roston Chase.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Justin Greaves and Roston Chase.

West Indies have rewarded the performers of their domestic 50-over tournament - Super50 Cup, by including them in their squad for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting December 8.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo and batting allrounder Justin Greaves have been included in West Indies ODI squad after dishing out magnificent performances in the Super50 Cup.

While Jangoo has earned his maiden call-up, Greaves is making a return to the ODI squad after being left out of the home series against England in November.

Playing for Trinidad and Tobago, Jangoo aggregated 446 runs in just seven games at a mind-blowing average of 89.20 in the Super50 Cup. He batted at a healthy strike rate of 86.77 and smacked one century and three fifties. He also smashed 33 fours and nine maximums during his Super50 stint.

On the other hand, Greaves played five games in the tournament for Leeward Islands and amassed 401 runs at a whopping average of 133.66. He finished as the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament after Jangoo and batted at a strike rate of 98.04. He also struck three hundreds in the competition.

"Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was quoted as saying in a press release. "Jangoo's prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit."

"We continue to build towards the main target of the Men's 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England," Sammy added.

West Indies have left Jewel Andrew and Hayden Walsh out of the squad. They were a part of the team that won the ODI series against England 2-1.

West Indies squad for ODIs against Bangladesh

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

