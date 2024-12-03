Went unsold at IPL 2025 auction, Urvil Patel becomes first Indian to create massive record with another ton

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT CRICKET ASSOCIATION Urvil Patel with his POTM award during a clash against Uttarakhand.

Days after hitting the fastest T20 ton by an Indian player, Urvil Patel has slammed yet another century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Gujarat wicketkeeper batter Urvil, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has hit another blistering hundred, this time against Uttarakhand in the fifth match of the tournament.

Urvil slammed a hundred in just 36 balls in the second innings of the clash against Uttarakhand. His unbeaten 41-ball 115-run knock helped his side chase down the 183-run target with pretty ease. Gujarat won their fourth game of the season by 8 wickets with 41 balls to go.

Urvil's knock was laced with 8 boundaries and 11 sixes as the opening batter punished the bowlers with his impeccable hard-hitting. He had earlier hit the fastest ton by an Indian batter in T20 cricket when he slammed a 28-ball hundred against Tripura last week. The fastest ton record had earlier belonged to Rishabh Pant, who made a century in 32 balls in 2018.

After his second ton in 36 balls, Urvil has become the first Indian player to hit two T20 centuries inside 40 balls in the format. He is only the second player in the world to do so far South African batter David Miller.

Indians to hit T20 tons in less than 40 balls:

1 - Urvil Patel: 28-ball hundred

2 - Rishabh Pant: 32-ball hundred

3 - Rohit Sharma: 35-ball hundred

4 - Urvil Patel: 36-ball hundred

5 - Yusuf Pathan: 37-ball hundred

6 - Shreyas Iyer: 38-ball hundred

7 - Ricky Bhui: 38-ball hundred

Coming to the match, Uttarakhand had made 182/7 from their 20 overs. Aditya Tare slammed a blistering half-ton, while Ravikumar Samarth also hit a sedate fifty. Kunal Chandela also contributed well with his 43-run knock.

In the chase, Aarya Desai and Urvil partnered for a 74-run stand before Rajan Kumar got Aarya. Abhishek Desai was dismissed for 14 but Axar Patel and Urvil took the team home.

Gujarat's Playing XI:

Aarya Desai, Abhishek Desai, Umang Kumar, Vishal Jayswal, Urvil Patel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Hemang Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Chintan Gaja, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Uttarakhand's Playing XI:

Avneesh Sudha (c), Ravikumar Samarth, Akhil Rawat, Kunal Chandela, Aditya Tare (wk), Swapnil Singh, Himanshu Bisht, Mukesh Gupta, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Rajan Kumar, Agrim Tiwari