'We were really happy to have him back in the set-up': Rajasthan Royals CEO on picking Jofra Archer back

England star fast-bowler returned to Rajasthan Royals after being picked up for Rs 12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The speedster was with the Royals from 2018 to 2021 before being picked by Mumbai Indians in the 2022 mega auction. He was available for MI in a handful of matches in 2023 and was pulled out from the 2024 season to manage his workload.

Jofra leads the Rajasthan fast-bowling line-up which does not look very robust on paper. Meanwhile, RR CEO Jake Lush is delighted to get the England speedster back. "We're delighted. We were really happy to have him back in the set-up," Jake Lush McCrum told BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"I spoke to him quickly afterwards, and he's delighted, we're delighted, and that explosive capability is unique. It's great to pick him up," Lush McCurum recalled.

Archer has had a few very challenging years due to his injuries. He was picked by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 despite knowing the fact that he won't play the season. He played only four matches for MI in 2023 before pulling out due to a recurrence of his elbow injury. He was not part of IPL 2024 with ECB managing his workload.

"He has gone through a challenging few years, but he's well looked after now. The England physio Craig is actually our physio in the IPL as well, so there's that continuity of management, which is really important," Lush McCurum highlighted.

"He can be managed well. From all of the reviews we got in before the auction, he's in a really good place and we will take great care in ensuring he remains in that good place," Lush McCrum added.

The speedster is having a busy time now in 2024 and has featured in 20 games for England across the two-white ball formats. The speedster was recently part of the white-ball matches against West Indies and Australia. Archer was also part of the T20 World Cup 2024 team of England and featured in all eight matches.