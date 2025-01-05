'We need to end superstar culture': Irfan Pathan questions Virat Kohli's place in Indian Test team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli during the Test match against Australia in Sydney on January 4, 2024

Irfan Pathan came down hard on Indian cricketers after Australia's dominant win in the Sydney Test on Sunday. The former cricketer slammed the senior cricketers for their poor show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and questioned Virat Kohli's place in the Indian team.

Virat Kohli managed to score just 190 runs in 9 innings in the five-match Test series against Australia. His performances triggered a big outcry from the fans and the cricket pundits who believed the beginning of the end for the former captain who registered just one Test century in 2024.

Kohli is already in his 36 and retired from T20Is last year but now faces challenges to justify his place in the Test team. Irfan talked about senior players getting regular chances due to the 'superstar culture' and slammed Kohli for skipping domestic tournaments since 2012.

"We need to end superstar culture, we need team culture," Irfan Pathan told official broadcasters after the Sydney Test. "You need to improve yourself and improve the Indian team.

"There were matches before this series, too, and they had an opportunity to play domestic cricket, but they didn't. We need to change that culture. "When was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? It has been more than a decade."

Irfan also highlighted Kohli's concerning batting average in 2024 and said he should make a way for a youngster in a Test team.

"For the Indian team in 2024, in the first innings where you basically set up the match, Virat Kohli’s average is 15," Irfan added. "And if you consider his average over the last five years, it's not even 30. Does the Indian team deserve its senior player? Instead, give a youngster a chance. Tell him to get ready. He will also give an average of 25–30. This is about the team, not the individuals."