'We knew what our World Cup 15 will be like': Rohit Sharma claims Asia Cup not better to give picture

India captain Rohit Sharma claimed that the team management and the think tank knew what will be India's 15-member squad for the World Cup 2023 even before the Asia Cup started. The Indian Cricket team qualified for the Super Four stage in the continental tournament with a thumping win over Nepal in their second group match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Rohit Sharma played a big part with the bat in the rain-curtailed match in which India required 145 in 23 overs as per the DLS target. The captain then interacted with Broadcasters and made a key statement.

Sharma stated that the management knew who would be the 15 players playing in the World Cup in India and the Asia Cup did not provide a better picture for any changes. "When we came here we knew what our World Cup 15 is going to be like, the Asia Cup was not going to give us a better picture because it was only two games," the Indian captain said after beating Nepal.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old also claimed that the team has not been able to perform at its best in the Asia Cup. "We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game.

Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency. First game, under pressure, Hardik and Ishan got us into a good position. Today our bowling was okay, but fielding was below par. We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one," he added.

He claimed that the team needs to work on a lot as there are some players returning after injuries. "Still have a lot to work on. A lot of guys coming back from injuries and they need time to get back into the groove. Hardik and Ishan were very good in the last game to get us to that score. The bowling was okay today but the fielding was bad, we need to improve on that," he added.

