'We have what it takes to win the trophy': Harmanpreet Kaur confident ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024 with one dream of lifting the coveted trophy. There have been several near misses for the Indian women's team in the limited-overs World Cups as they have fallen agonizingly short of a historic first title.

India reached into the final of the T20 World Cup 2020 and the semifinal in 2023 but could not get the coveted title. Harmanpreet feels that the team has what it takes to win the World Cup. "It is our team's dream to win this coveted trophy, and I believe we have what it takes to do so. We reached the final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup in Australia and came agonisingly close to making the final in the 2023 edition in South Africa. This shows that the team has the pedigree to succeed on the biggest stage," Harmanpreet said in a pre-departure press conference ahead of the global tournament in UAE.

"We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions," she said.

India have not had much game time ahead of the World Cup with their last competition being the Asia Cup in July where they ended as runners-up to Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet, who has played all the T20 World Cups since its inception in 2009, also sounded confident of beating the mighty Aussies. "I know I have played so many World Cups but I have the same excitement as I had when I was 19. We can beat any team and Australia know that very well. They know if there is one team that can beat them it is us," said Harmanpreet.

Head coach Amol Muzumdar and chief selector Neetu David were also present at the conference. Muzumdar highlighted that the top six batters of the Indian team are the best. Our top six are the best. Their styles and mannerisms are different. Number three we have identified but we will reveal that when eleven is announced. In T20s, number three sets game the up, in any form actually. As far as the conditions are concerned, it will be similar to India. Start of the season they could be extra bounce, especially in Dubai but the climate will be just like India," he said.

While the team did not had much game time before the tournament, they had extensive preparatory camp at the NCA. Muzumdar opened up on India's extensive preparatory camp. "We did identify a few things (after the loss to Sri Lanka) and we went about in the subsequent camp. We first had a fitness and fielding camp. Then we had a 10-day skills only camp. We brought in a sports psychologist also (Mughda Bawre). She has been fantastic with the group," the coach said.