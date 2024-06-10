Monday, June 10, 2024
     
  'We have to go for major surgery now': PCB Chairman hints at big changes after Pakistan's loss to India

'We have to go for major surgery now': PCB Chairman hints at big changes after Pakistan's loss to India

Pakistan couldn't chase 120 runs against arch-rivals India in New York on Sunday (June 9). With this being their second loss in as many matches, Pakistan's chances of Super 8 qualification look very slim. Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reacted to Pakistan's poor show.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2024 13:15 IST
Mohsin Naqvi
Image Source : TWITTER PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan's twin losses to start their T20 World Cup 2024 journey are certain to have ramifications back home and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has already hinted at big changes post the mega event. Babar Azam and his men couldn't chase 120 runs against arch-rivals India losing by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York and their Super 8 qualification chances are no more in their hands.

They will need a favour from India and Ireland both in terms of not letting USA cross four points now and win both their remaining matches by a decent margin against Canada and Ireland. Meanwhile, the PCB Chairman has reacted to the hurting loss to India and has clearly stated that some of the players currently in the team are certain to lose their place.

"I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery. It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," Naqvi said while speaking to the media in New York.

Pakistan are not entirely out of the tournament and Mohsin Naqvi has cleared that they will analyse the poor show once the tournament ends. "Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything," he added.

Babar Azam and his men have a quick turnaround after a loss at the hands of India as they are scheduled to face Canada in the must-win encounter on June 11 in New York itself. To even hope for the aforementioned scenarios to go their way, Pakistan will have to register their first points against Canada.

