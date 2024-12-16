'We don't point fingers at each other': Bumrah on lack of support from other Indian bowlers in 3rd Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah talked about doing the heavy lifting and lack of form for Mohammed Siraj

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah knew what was coming at him at the press conference after the stumps on Day 3 of the Gabba Test in Brisbane but he was calm in his responses as he usually is and mentioned that the bowling attack is in transition and will take some time to fully bloom into a flower. The lack of support for Bumrah has been glaring but the Indian vice-captain was adamant that the bowler he has in the attack don't lack the talent but will require a little more experience to be able to function at the best of their powers.

“We don’t as a team point fingers at each other. You don't want to get into that mindset where you are pointing at each other, you should do this, you should do that," Bumrah told reporters after third day's play.

"Obviously, we as a team are going through a transition, new players are coming here. It is not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it is a different atmosphere, with this wicket being a different challenge. Looking at that, obviously as a bowling unit as I said we are in transition so it's my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them so I am trying to help them but again everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways. This is the journey they will have to go through," Bumrah added asserting that he doesn't feel like he has to do all of it before coming back to the bowling attack being in transition point.

Mohammed Siraj's lack of performance has been another key talking point of the Gabba Test. In seven Test matches this season (at home and away), Siraj has taken just 15 wickets and hasn't looked the part. Bumrah mentioned that he has had conversations with Siraj and that wickets might be a lottery but there is no lack of effort from him.

“We've had conversations. I think when we came here in Perth as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits, he was bowling well. He's picked up a fair few wickets. In this game, I will give him a little bit of credit that he had a little bit of niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and doesn't bowl then you know the team will go under pressure. He's got a great attitude and got a fighter's spirit that the team loves and I personally love that as well that he's up for a fight and he always gives it his all for the team. I think that's the biggest positive.

"Yes, in terms of wickets and all, some days you'll bowl well, the wickets will come as I spoke to him before and some days you'll not bowl very well but the wickets follow. So it's the money in the bank that is the conversation I've had with him that you keep focussing on your stuff, thing you can control, keep running in, keep having a smile on his face. You wanted to play Test cricket, you're doing that, your family is really proud of you," Bumrah added.

Siraj went through cramps on Day 2 of the Gabba Test but still bowled his heart out and ended up with wickets of Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon but it was Bumrah who walked away with a six-fer as Australia ended up posting a huge total of 445 runs on the board.