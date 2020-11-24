WBBL 6: Sophie Devine named player of the tournament

Image Source : @ICC Sophie Devine

New Zealand batswoman Sophie Devine has been named the player of the tournament in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) six after playing a starring role in Perth Scorchers' progress to the finals.

Devine has become the first player in the history of the WBBL to claim the honour in consecutive seasons. She polled 31 votes ahead of Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning and Sydney Thunder all-rounder Heather Knight, as per the official website of Scorchers.

She has amassed 448 runs at an average of 56 and a strike-rate of 130.23. Devine led the league for sixes with 18 this season on her way to 100 sixes - becoming the first player in the WBBL to reach the milestone.

The New Zealander claimed five player of the match awards from just 10 matches played and hit a century and three half centuries over her first season with the Scorchers.

🏅 WBBL Player of the Tournament in 2019

🏅 WBBL Player of the Tournament in 2020



The unstoppable @sophdevine77 💪 pic.twitter.com/WFqpXeTVTm — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2020

The official WBBL team of the tournament has also been revealed, with three Scorchers players featuring in the side led by Meg Lanning.

WBBL team of the tournament: Beth Mooney (wk) (Perth Scorchers), Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers), Meg Lanning (c) (Melbourne Stars), Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Natalie Sciver (Melbourne Stars), Laura Kimmince (Brisbane Heat), Alana King (Melbourne Stars), Sarah Coyte (Adelaide Strikers), Hannah Darlington (Sydney Thunder), Taneale Peschel (Perth Scorchers), Sam Bates (Sydney Thunder), Darcie Brown (Adelaide Strikers)