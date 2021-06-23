Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Watch: Winning moments from New Zealand dressing room in WTC Final

New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket win on the sixth -- and reserve -- day of the World Test Championship final against India at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday.

This is an apt redemption for New Zealand, who had lost the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.

The match, in which two days were lost to rain, saw a strong performance from Kiwis on the reserve day as their bowlers ran through the Indian batting line-up and dismissed them for just 170 runs. And then they scaled the 139-run target through a 96-run third-wicket partnership between Kane Williamson (52 not out) and Ross Taylor (47 not out).

The official account of the New Zealand Cricket posted the winning moments in the dressing room.

Watch:

Earlier, India, who started the day at 64/2, lost three wickets -- skipper Virat Kohli (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (15), and Ajinkya Rahane (15) -- in the first session to go to lunch at 130/5.

Kyle Jamieson (2/30) removed Kohli and Pujara while Rahane fell to Boult (3/39).

Post lunch, India kept losing wickets as the tail failed to wag once again. Rishabh Pant, who was the innings top scorer with 41 runs, was the last hope for India but he fell to a rash shot as the seventh wicket with the score on 156.