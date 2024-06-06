WATCH: 'Kohli ko bowling do' chants echo in New York during India vs Ireland match in T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli during India's first game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland

Team India kicked off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign with a rather comfortable win against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5. The trio of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball while skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant played two good innings for the Men in Blue. However, the half-full capacity crowd at the Nassau County stadium in New York was disappointed with the dismissal of star batter Virat Kohli early in the piece.

Kohli trying to force the issue, was caught at third man and now will be looking to get back into the groove in the game against Pakistan. He may have gotten out early, however, he kept the fans at the stadium entertained and even they wanted Kohli to give it a go with the ball.

As Kohli was fielding near the boundary, "Kohli ko bowling do (Give Kohli a ball please)" started echoing the newly built stadium in the Long Island. Take a look-

Recently, before the RCB vs CSK game in IPL 2024, Kohli was speaking to JioCinema and was asked about the bowling combination of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup and Suresh Raina chipped in saying, if need be, the former Indian captain could chip in a couple of overs like he did during World Cup 2023.

However, Kohli was quick to cut him short saying, "IPL mein nahi karunga. 2-3 baar puch rahe hain bowling do. Maine kaha bhai maaf kar do. Aur voh bhi wahan jahaan Bombay ne 15 over mein 200 bana diye. Usmein keh rahe hain, Kohli ko bowling do. Maine kaha, pagal ho gaye ho kya bhai, batting ka confidence bhi khatam ho jaayega (I will not bowl in the IPL. People were chanting, I was like please leave me. And that too in the game where Mumbai Indians scored 200 in 15 overs. In that they were like give bowling to Kohli. I was like, are they mad or what? Even the batting confidence will come down.)"

India earned two points from their win against Ireland and will now look to double them against Pakistan in the big game.