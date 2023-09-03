WATCH: Virat Kohli in disbelief seeing Shaheen Afridi trouble Indian captain Rohit Sharma with swing

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/GETTY Virat Kohli was blown away by a Shaheen Afridi delivery to Rohit Sharma

Team India overcame a Shaheen Afridi special to post a competitive score of 266 runs on the board in their opening game of the Asia Cup 2023 campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 2. However, the rain didn't allow any more cricket to take place after India's innings and the game resulted in a dull washout.

But it wasn't before the Indian batters and Pakistan pacers showed what each of them have got. Pakistan pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi was all over the Indian top-order like a rash. Even though Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played a couple of good shots against the left-arm seamer, Shaheen continuously troubled the former and eventually got his wicket.

The inswinger from Shaheen, which has posed problems for Indian batters in the past came to haunt them yet again as Rohit's defence was completely breached. Before the wicket ball, Shaheen set up Rohit with an away swinger, that left him. On the replays, apart from the shape the bowler got, the camera panned on to Virat Kohli and he too was left in disbelief as he had a surprised look on his face seeing the extraordinary amount of swing Shaheen was getting.

Kohli's reaction to Shaheen's delivery to the Indian captain has gone viral. Take a look-

Kohli walked in at Rohit's departure and he too couldn't negotiate the Shaheen threat and became his second victim. Haris Rauf joined the party soon as he dismissed both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill within a span of five overs and Team India were really staring down the barrel at 66/4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya decided to do the repair job.

Pakistan and India both got a point from the game and the former have already qualified for the Super Fours while the Men in Blue will have to beat Nepal to get to the next stage.

