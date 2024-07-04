WATCH | Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dance together during victory lap at Wankhede Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team players celebrating at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on July 4, 2024

Indian cricket team celebrated their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 success with fans during incredible scenes at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on July 4. Fans gathered in numbers as the BCCI hosted a victory parade and a welcome event to felicitate the new T20 World champions.

Indian players appreciated the crowd during the victory parade in an open bus from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma further entertained fans by showing their dance skills when the DJ played a Chak De India song at Wankhede Stadium.

The entire team remained in a jubilant mood as they joined Virat and Rohit to dance together during the victory lap at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma's men have been celebrating the World Cup success since they arrived in Delhi earlier on Thursday morning.

Rohit Sharma also danced for a bit when the team arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian cricket team then arrived in Mumbai at 5:15 pm where they joined thousands of fans to celebrate the World Cup glory.

Fans witnessed the biggest sporting celebration in Indian cricket history when the BCCI felicitated the Indian team with a cash prize of INR 125 crore. Virat Kohli shared his feelings with fans and credited Jasprit Bumrah for India's success in the mega event in the USA and West Indies.

Bumrah bagged 15 wickets in eight games to claim the Player of the Tournament award and bowled two game-changing overs when South Africa needed 30 runs off the last five overs to win the final. Kohli asked the crowd to applaud the right-arm pacer as the fans at Wankhede cheered loudly to appreciate Bumrah's contribution.

“I am sure like, everyone in this stadium, we also felt that - man, is it going to slip away?" Kohli said. "What I want everyone to do is applaud a guy, who brought us back into the tournament again, and again, and again. A huge shoutout to Jasprit Bumrah. We are lucky that he plays for us.”

Bumrah also thanked the crowd for turning out in numbers to celebrate India's win at the World Cup and said that he will continue to provide similar performances in future tournaments.