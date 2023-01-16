WATCH VIDEO: Virat Kohli says 'Mahi Shot' after he pulls off stunning Helicopter Shot

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli in action against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma and co. have started their 2023 on a high. In a World Cup year that will be played later this year, the men in blue have ticked off almost all the boxes and they will try and continue their golden run in the lead-up to the marquee event. The 3rd India vs Sri Lanka One Day International was being played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram and Rohit Sharma's men were spot on in every department.

Virat Kohli in particular was stellar with the bat. Kohli has registered 3 ODI tons in the last 4 games that he has played and he is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. The former RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) skipper also went past Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODI history. Kohli scored a brisk 166* off 110 deliveries. Interestingly, Kohli played a helicopter shot and was quick to react to it. As soon as he played the shot, he uttered 'Mahi Shot' and this grabbed many eyeballs.

WATCH THE VIDEO

After a bad patch of 3 long years, it seems that the former India captain has returned to his own and has got his mojo back. Kohli's risk-free scoring has reminded experts and fans of his 2016 version and he looks completely dominant and invincible at the moment. Kohli left the Sri Lankan attack stunned as he scored at a fierce strike rate of 150.91. In the process, he hit 13 boundaries and 8 sixes. The right-handed batter received ample amount of support from his compatriot Shubman Gill who scored 116 off 97 deliveries. Kohli's return to form is certainly a piece of good news for the Indian cricket team. India registered an ODI series victory against Sri Lanka by a margin of 3-0. Virat Kohli completely dominated the series with 2 centuries in 3 games. In the recently concluded series, the former India captain scored 283 runs with an average of 141.5 and with a staggering strike rate of 137.37. India will now take on New Zealand from January 18, 2023, and Kohli in particular will want to continue his purple patch.

