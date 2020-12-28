AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Watch Umesh Yadav getting injured while bowling on Day 3

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav leaves the field injured during day three of the Second Test match between Australia and India in Melbourne.

India were handed a blow during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne when fast bowler Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after appearing to iunjured his calf while bowling after lunch on Monday. The incident happened in the eighth over of Australia's second innings when the 33-year-old pacer hobbled right after bowling his third ball of the over.

Umesh, who was bowling his fourth over of the day, was soon assisted by team physio on the field and was later seen limping off the field. His remaining quota of the over was completed by Mohammed Siraj.

While the official word is yet to be out, the team and fans would hope the injury is nothing serious as the pacer was starting to get into an excellent rhythm in his spell post-lunch break. Umesh removed Joe Burns — caught behind for four runs — with a full delivery that pitched on the right-handers off and left Burns late after hitting the seam.

This doesn't look good for Umesh Yadav. He's pulled up gingerly and is hobbling off the field #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ncOESNol2m — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020

India earlier have already lost a pace bowler in Mohammed Shami, who injured his wrist while batting at No.11 in the first Test. With him retiring hurt, India were bundled out for an embarrassing 36. Shami was soon declared out for the series with Mohammed Siraj being called as his replacement in the line-up for the second Test.