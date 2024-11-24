Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
  5. WATCH: The moment when Rishabh Pant's bid of Rs 27 crore created history at IPL 2025 mega auction

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the IPL auction history after he was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore. Watch the historic bid of Pant at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 18:37 IST
Mallika Sagar hammered down Rishabh Pant's historic bid.
Image Source : IPL Mallika Sagar hammered down Rishabh Pant's historic bid.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant created history after he was bought for a record sum of Rs 27 crore by Lucknow Super Giants at the IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday, November 24. Pant, who parted ways with Delhi Capitals, became the most expensive player ever picked in an IPL auction.

Pant entered last in the marquee set 1 for a base price of Rs 2 Crore. As soon as he entered the bidding war, there was a loud cheer by the fans, who were also in attendance at the auction arena. 

As many as four teams went behind Pant and Delhi Capitals also looked to exercise their Right to Match card but could not get him. Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad went behind Pant and LSG had got him for a price of Rs 20.75 crore before DC was asked for the RTM. 

DC raised the paddle to get him back but LSG had the option to raise the price for one final time and they raised it to a massive sum of Rs 27 crore, which eventually sealed the deal. 

Watch the historic moment here:

