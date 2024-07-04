WATCH | T20 World Cup 2024 winners receive grand water salute at Mumbai airport

Follow us on Indian cricket team's flight at Mumbai airport on July 4, 2024

Indian cricket team received a never-seen-before welcome on their arrival at Mumbai airport on Thursday evening. The T20 World Cup 2024 winners arrived in New Delhi early morning of July 4 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then departed to Mumbai for a victory parade.

Upon their arrival at Mumbai airport, team India's flight received a grand water salute from a fire brigade on a runway. Two water cannons welcomed the team, and security vehicles escorted the Vistara aircraft.

Fans crowded Mumbai Airport, Wankhede Stadium and Marine Drive area in numbers to celebrate team India's memorable triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024. The BCCI has organised a victory parade for the team from Marine Drive and then will hold a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium to felicitate the World Cup heroes.

Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue ended India's 11-year wait for the ICC trophy with a thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Kensington Oval on June 29. The veterans Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from T20Is after ending their glorious careers with a coveted trophy.

The BCCI has announced a whooping INR 125 crore cash prize for the World Cup-winning team, coaches and staff members. Rahul Dravid's stint as a head coach ended with the former captain winning his first-ever ICC trophy at the age of 51.

