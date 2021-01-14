Watch: Sreesanth sledges Yashasvi Jaiswal; the youngster replies with back-to-back sixes

Image Source : VIDEOGRAB/BCCI Sreesanth and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Pacer Sreesanth, making a return to professional cricket with Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, tried to sledge youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday in the encounter between Kerala and Mumbai. Sreesanth, who's known for his on-field antics, had a staredown with Jaiswal.

The incident happened on the first delivery of the fifth over when Sreesanth was charged up. However, Jaiswal, on the very next delivery, hammered the pacer for a gigantic six, with the ball landing almost in the top tier of the stadium.

19-year-old Jaiswal didn't end there as he hit a six and a four off the next two deliveries. The left-hander stitched an 88-run stand with fellow opener Aditya Tare as Mumbai posted a challenging total of 196 runs at the Wankhede stadium.

In response, Kerala comfortably hunted down the total on the back of Mohammed Azharuddeen's miraculous batting show. The 26-year-old slammed a 37-ball century, the joint-fastest by an Indian player in the format as Kerala cruised to the target in just 15.5 overs.

Azharuddeen, named after the former Indian skipper, smashed 11 sixes and 9 fours to single-handedly turn the tide in Kerala's favour. He was assisted by veteran Robin Uthappa, who scored a 23-ball 33. Azharuddeen and Uthappa notched up a 129-run opening stand to steer Kerala to their second victory.