WATCH - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Co win fans' hearts in Trinidad; pose for pics and give autographs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma obliged fans in Trinidad ahead of the second Test against West Indies

Team India are on a high of an innings victory in the first of the two-match series against West Indies by an innings and 141 runs and will be eyeing a clean sweep in what will be the 100th game in the longest format between the two teams in Trinidad. The visitors might look to give a couple of players rest before the ODI series and try new players given the vast difference between the strength of the two teams.

Ahead of the second Test, the Indian players in a heartwarming gesture obliged fans for pictures and autographs as they were done with the training. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj all posed with fans from different age groups and gave autographs as few came up with drawings and beautiful creatives as a gift to their loved players.

The first Test proved to be a good one for the Indian team as far as the batters are concerned. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 171 breaking records for fun while skipper Rohit slammed his 10th Test ton. Virat Kohli was the third-highest run-getter for his side with a gritty knock of 76 runs. Even though he did miss his century he showed immense patience to spend time on the crease.

Kohli will be playing his 500th international match starting Thursday and will be hoping to get another big score as he will become the fourth Indian player and 10th overall to achieve the milestone.

For the West Indies, there is a major improvement needed with both bat and ball to even come close to the Indian team, let alone assert dominance. Having won all 12 points in the first game, the two-time World Test Championship finalists will be hoping to win 12 more to stay on the top of the points table in the 2023-25 cycle.

