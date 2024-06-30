Watch: Rohit Sharma recreates Lionel Messi's iconic celebration after winning T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : X Rohit Sharma emulates Lionel Messi's celebration.

Rohit Sharma finally won a World Cup for India after a very long time. After years of hard work and determination, he took India to an ICC title which eluded them since the 2013 Champions Trophy. The win could well have been sour if not for some genius bowling at the back end by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya.

With 30 required off the final five overs and with six wickets in hand, South Africa had a hand and four fingers on the trophy. But then came a great act of defence with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh combined to choke South Africa to secure a famous win for the Men in Blue.

The Proteas lost their way, losing three wickets and scoring only 22 runs in the final 30 balls to suffer a heartbreaking loss. After the win, the emotions flew at every corner of the ground and across India too.

When the time came to collect the World Cup trophy, Rohit took the title in style and recreated the famous Lionel Messi celebration. The whole team was standing on the podium and BCCI secretary Jay Shah sought to hand the trophy to the Indian captain. Rohit walked in Messi's style, took the trophy in his hands and then lifted it into the sky.

The whole team was chuffed to bits seeing their skipper and was hardly able to wait to lift the trophy. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav had seemingly asked Rohit to come in this fashion when the Indians were getting awarded the winners' medals. Watch Rohit's video here:

India had set a target of 177, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup final, after Virat Kohli's 76-run knock. The Men in Blue kept losing wickets and Kohli had to drop anchor to take the team to a competitive total before he decided to go big in the final overs. Shivam Dube played a 27-run cameo and India managed to get to 176.

In the defence, the Men in Blue got wickets but Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs kept the Proteas in the game before Heinrich Klaasen came and almost took the game away from India. But some brilliant death bowling led to wickets of Klaasen, de Kock and then David Miller as India reached home with seven runs and won their second T20 title.