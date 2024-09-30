WATCH: Rohit Sharma plucks a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das, his reacton goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma celebrating with Siraj

The second Test between India and Bangladesh finally resumed at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur after a gap of two days due to rain and a wet outfield. India have started the day well picking up two wickets of the visitors sending back Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das. While Rahim misjudged a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to see his stumps shattered, Das was a tad unlucky in getting out thanks to a fielding brilliance from skipper Rohit Sharma at the mid-off region.

It happened in the 50th over of the innings when Das charged at Mohammed Siraj off the fourth delivery of the over. It was a length ball, and Liton looked to smash it over the in-field but didn't get enough elevation. It went flat and hard towards Rohit who leapt to pluck a one-handed stunner over his head.

The ball got stuck into his hands and the India captain was absolutely delighted after his act. Going by his reaction, even he was surprised and was swarmed by his team-mates.

Watch the video

More to follow...