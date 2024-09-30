Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Rohit Sharma plucks a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das, his reacton goes viral

WATCH: Rohit Sharma plucks a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Litton Das, his reacton goes viral

After two days, the second Test between India and Bangladesh finally resumed at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The match is already heading towards a draw with a maximum of 196 overs possible in this Test but India have started their day well picking up a couple of wickets.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 11:20 IST
Rohit Sharma, IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma celebrating with Siraj

The second Test between India and Bangladesh finally resumed at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur after a gap of two days due to rain and a wet outfield. India have started the day well picking up two wickets of the visitors sending back Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das. While Rahim misjudged a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to see his stumps shattered, Das was a tad unlucky in getting out thanks to a fielding brilliance from skipper Rohit Sharma at the mid-off region.

It happened in the 50th over of the innings when Das charged at Mohammed Siraj off the fourth delivery of the over. It was a length ball, and Liton looked to smash it over the in-field but didn't get enough elevation. It went flat and hard towards Rohit who leapt to pluck a one-handed stunner over his head.

The ball got stuck into his hands and the India captain was absolutely delighted after his act. Going by his reaction, even he was surprised and was swarmed by his team-mates.

Watch the video 

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement