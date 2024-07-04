WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Dravid among others cut special trophy cake prepared at Hotel ITC Maurya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma at cake cutting

Indian players returning from Barbados after winning the T20 World Cup are getting a special welcome today in New Delhi. The fans greeted them at the airport while they were welcomed in traditional Indian style with Dhol and Nagadas at the Hotel ITC Maurya where they stayed before leaving to meet PM Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the chef at ITC Maurya took care of a special cake with trophy made on it and the players were asked to cut it before they left for PM's residence.

Accordingly, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Hardik Pandya and others cut the cake and the videos of the same are going viral on social media now. The entire contingent was on its way to leaving for PM's office even as the fans gathered outside the hotel to get a glimpse of their champion players.

Executive Chef at the hotel Shivneet Pahoja, spilled details around the special cake prepared for the welcome of team India players from Barbados. The chef revealed that the trophy is entirely made out of chocolate even as he had also stated that the hotel arranged a special breakfast for the players.

"The cake is in the colour of the Team's jersey. Its highlight is this trophy, it may look like an actual trophy but this is made out of chocolate...This is our welcome to the winning team...We have arranged the breakfast in the special venue and we will offer them a special breakfast," Shivneet said.

Meanwhile, soon after cutting the cake, the players reached PM's residence and the meet is underway currently. They have a scheduled flight at around 2 PM IST for Mumbai from Delhi where the victory parade is scheduled for the squad. The parade will commence from 5 PM IST and will go on till 7 PM IST from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium where a small function will take place felicitating the players before they disperse after a long and hectic day.