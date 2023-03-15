Rishabh Pant posts video of walking in swimming pool, BCCI reacts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM @RISHABH PANT Rishabh Pant posts video of walk in swimming pool

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Wednesday posted a video of him walking in the swimming pool as the cricketer continues his recovery process. The Indian star, who got severely injured during a horrific car crash at the end of December 2022, has kept fans updated with his recovery pictures. The Indian star had earlier posted pictures of him walking with the help of crutches.

In the new video shared by Pant, the wicket-keeper batter can be seen walking in a swimming pool with the help of crutches. This is the first video posted by the Indian star since his accident on 30th December. He captioned the video, "Grateful for small thing, big things And everything in between".

Seeing the Indian star making progress, BCCI sent its' wishes to Pant. "More power to you champ," the Indian Board wrote in a retweet of Pant's post. Meanwhile, former Indian player and coach Ravi Shastri and Pant's teammate Suryakumar Yadav also wished Pant in his recovery process. "Keep it going Panty," Shastri wrote. "Nice met," Yadav commented.

India's star cricketer Rishabh Pant is on a road to recovery from a serious car accident that he suffered in December 2022. Pant had earlier provided an update on his health and said that he is eager to get back into action. Speaking to the news agency IANS, Pant has stated that he is much better and is making good progress. "I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon," Pant said earlier.

The Indian star also admitted that he is now having a fresh perspective on viewing life after the accident. "It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine," he added.

