WATCH: Pooja Vastrakar's excellent direct-hit catches Tammy Beaumont short of her crease in IND vs ENG Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Women

India and England Women have locked horns in the only Test match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai with the hosts currently in the dominating position. After posting a mammoth total of 428 runs batting first, India skittled England for just 136 runs eking out a massive lead of 292 runs in the first innings.

England's all of top six batters entered double-digit scores but apart from Nat Sciver-Brunt, none could score big. Tammy Beaumont was expected to make an impact for the visitors but Pooja Vastrakar's excellent fielding skills and accurate throw cut short her stay in the middle. The incident happened in the 19th over of the innings when Sciver-Brunt just tapped the delivery from Rajeshwari Gayakwad on to the leg-side and set off for a single.

Beaumont also responded to her quickly but Vastrakar was even quicker to pick up the ball and fire a throw. The ball directly smashed into the stumps and despite putting in a dive, Beaumont fell short of her crease much to the delight of the Indian players. It was a sensational effort in the field as India got a lucky break and England, from here on, were in tatters.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma starred for India with the ball picking up a stunning five-wicket haul in just 5.3 overs conceding just 7 runs. She created a record of regsitering a fifer in fewest overs bowled in a Women's Test in history bettering a 38-year-old effort from India's Gargi Banerjee.

As for the match, India surprisingly didn't enforce a follow-on, on England and have decided to bat again in the second innings. With a 292-run lead in the first innings, it remains to be seen if the hosts bat the visitors out of the game.

Latest Cricket News