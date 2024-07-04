WATCH: PM Modi meets team India's World Cup winning squad, interacts with Rohit, Kohli, Dravid and Co

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI VIDEO GRAB Team India squad with PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi met India's World Cup winning squad led by Rohit Sharma today at his residence. The team, after being stuck in Barbados since Saturday (June 29) due to Hurricane Beryl, finally reached New Delhi today at around 6 AM IST. Hundreds and thousands of fans greeted them at the airport even as the players also enjoyed the atmosphere with Rohit having the World Cup in his hands.

PM Modi also had a conversation with each of the players probably asking them about their feeling of being a world champion. The World Cup winning squad also clicked a picture with the Prime Minister at the centre holding the trophy. It was all smiles at the much-awaited meeting that took place at the PM's residence in Delhi.

For the unversed, team India squad along with the BCCI officials including Jay Shah landed in Delhi today morning from Barbados in a special Air India flight that had reached the Caribbean on July 3 (Wednesday). The players got the heroes welcome at the airport with thousands of fans gathering to get a glimpse of the champions and the T20 World Cup trophy.

The team was also welcomed in a traditional way as they entered the hotel ITC Maurya where a special trophy cake was made to celebrate the T20 World Cup win. The players cut the cake on their way to meet PM Modi and the meeting happened for around 90 minutes after which the team bus left for airport. India's World Cup winning squad will now reach Mumbai by 4 PM IST where the victory parade is scheduled from 5 PM from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. The entry for the fans at the stadium is free as there will be a victory lap and a function has also been organised.