Watch: MS Dhoni slogs huge sixes in CSK training session ahead of IPL 2021

Image Source : TWITTER/CSK MS Dhoni bats during a Chennai Super Kings training session.

There is now less than one month left for the world's biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) to start its 14th season. Due to which all the franchise players have also started coming to the training camp gradually. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last year, has landed at the ground to prepare for the upcoming season of IPL and his first video of training has also come out.

Dhoni's franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has shared a video on social media. In which Dhoni, who is called the captain of the team and Thala, is seen defending first. But later, big shots and skyscraper sixes are seen. This makes it clear that CSK, who was out of the playoffs for the first time in the last season 2020, would definitely want to stake their claim this time.

Significantly, under the captaincy of Dhoni, his franchise CSK has won the IPL title 3 times. While Chennai has made it to the playoffs every time except in the year 2020. In this way, in the upcoming season of IPL, Chennai team will play their first match on April 10 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. While his last league match will be played against Kolkata Knight Riders on 23 May.