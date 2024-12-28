WATCH: MCG goes gaga over Siraj playing out Cummins' three deliveries to let Nitish Reddy complete his century

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP Mohammed Siraj successfully managed to play out Pat Cummins' dreaded three deliveries as crowd went berserk

It was a dramatic two-over period leading to Nitish Kumar Reddy's maiden Test century on Saturday, December 28 against Australia at the MCG as his father and the all-rounder himself lived a lifetime to get from 97 to 103. It began with Washington Sundar's wicket on the final delivery of the Nathan Lyon over before Reddy played out the full Scott Boland over while getting a double on the final delivery to get to 99, however, that meant he had exposed a new batter Jasprit Bumrah to Australia.

Skipper Pat Cummins didn't waste time in bringing himself back into bowling attack as it didn't matter if Lyon had picked a wicket. Cummins' decision bore fruits almost immediately as he removed Bumrah on the third delivery of the over and then Mohammed Siraj, the Indian No 11 had the tough job of playing out three deliveries.

The first delivery was short of a good length that went past Siraj's outside edge but no damage was done. The next was the bouncer on which Siraj ducked and Reddy lauded from the other end. Just one ball was remaining now. The whole 85k-capacity crowd got into it. Every dot ball became an event was being appreciated like Siraj was nearing his milestone. Never mind, the final ball was a fuller one from Cummins which Siraj came behind rather nicely and presented the full face of the bat to defend it on the front foot and the crowd went berserk.

There were cheers and applause like Siraj had won the Test match for India. It felt like one. Siraj should be commended for doing his job as he let Reddy be able to complete his century, which he did by hitting a straight lofted shot over mid-on to get into a pose inspired by the blockbuster film Bahubali. His father in the crowd in the front row got all emotional and Reddy too soaked in all the applause.

Siraj's effort and Reddy's century followed by Washington Sundar's gritty knock helped India bat the day out but the deficit still remained at 116.