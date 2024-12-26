WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah dismisses India's bugbear Travis Head for a duck, sends off-stump cartwheeling

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah castled Travis Head for a duck as the batter recorded his first-ever duck against India

The law of averages finally struck Travis Head as the Australian batter and India's bugbear had a first real failure in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on Thursday. Head, who's coming off an 89, a 140 and a 152 in the series in Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane respectively was dismissed for a seven-ball duck as Jasprit Bumrah caught India's bugbear misjudging the line and length for once.

Head walked in at 237/3, a situation he is not that familiar with and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brought back his ace Bumrah straight into the attack and the leading wicket-taker of the series struck again. The ball was pitched on the short length but just outside the off-stump. Head trusted the bounce on the surface and expected the ball to go towards the keeper and hence shouldered his arms. However, Bumrah was on the mark and hit the batter's off-stump, which went for a walk and the smiling assassin had his second wicket of the day.

Head was in disbelief for a bit before walking off as the left-hander recorded his first-ever duck against India in 41 innings in 31 matches across formats. Head has been in tremendous form against India, especially in Tests as he has haunted the two-time WTC finalists for far too many times in the last 18 months or so and getting rid of him cheaply would have given the entire dressing room some satisfaction.

The wicket was part of the short period leading India's fightback where the visitors got three wickets inside nine runs as Washington Sundar sent back Marnus Labuschagne to break the frustrating partnership with Steve Smith. Bumrah removed Head and Mitchell Marsh in quick succession. Akash Deep got the wicket of Alex Carey before the end of the day's play but with 311 runs already on the board, the hosts will feel a bit ahead, especially with a set batter like Smith in. India will hope not to let Australia score more than 350-360 on the second morning.