Watch India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming ICC U19 World Cup 2022: How to Watch U19 Match in India

ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming India U19 vs South Africa U19: How and Where to Watch IND vs SA

After winning the Under 19 Asia Cup, Yash Dhull's Indian team will aim to kick start their ICC Under-19 World Cup camgin on high as they take on South Africa in their first match here at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Staurday. India is the most successful team having won four titles in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018. India have also been runner-up in 2016 and in the previous edition of the tournament held in 2020 in New Zealand.

The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition. India U19 are placed in Group B. After the South Africa match on January 15, India will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.

Match Details

India U19 vs South Africa U19

4th Match, Group B

Providence Stadium, Guyana

6:30 PM

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches

Squads

India: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar

South Africa: George Van Heerden (c), Liam Alder, Matthew Boast, Dewald Brevis, Mickey Copeland, Ethan John Cunningham, Valintine Kitime, Kwena Maphaka, GJ Maree, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Jade Smith, Joshua Stephenson, Kaden Solomon, Asakhe Tshaka

India Schedule for ICC Under-19 World Cup

Jan 15, Sat

India U19 vs South Africa U19, 4th Match, Group B

Providence Stadium, Guyana 7:30 PM

Jan 19, Wed

India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM

Jan 22, Sat

India U19 vs Uganda U19, 23rd Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 7:30 PM