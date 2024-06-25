WATCH: Furious Rashid Khan loses his cool, throws bat at his teammate Karim Janat after being refused a run

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Rashid Khan was absolutely furious at his teammate Karim Janat when he was refused a double during game against Bangladesh

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan lost his cool and calm at his teammate Karim Janat as tempers flared in the high-stakes T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Bangladesh in St Vincent on Monday (June 24) evening (local time). Afghanistan's batting innings never got going after Rashid won the toss and decided to go hard with the bat at first. However, the surface at the Arnos Vale Ground didn't allow for free strokeplay and even though the openers Ibrahim Zadran and Ramanullah Gurbaz stitched a 59-run partnership, it came off 64 balls.

The incoming batters were already under pressure to go big from the start and Afghanistan kept losing wickets before skipper Rashid got going with a huge six against Taskin Ahmed. Afghanistan got just one run in the 19th over before Rashid got one out of the middle yet again in the final over bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

On the third delivery of the final over of the innings, Rashid got a leading edge towards the covers while trying it helicopter his way to six. Rashid and Janat ran the first run hard but with the fielder around the ball, the latter refused his skipper a double. Rashid was absolutely fuming. Rashid snapped at his teammate and even threw the bat at him. Thankfully, no one was hurt and both of them settled for a single.

Janat picked up Rashid's bat and walked up to him to give it and have a chat, however, the skipper turned his back while getting the bat from the Afghanistan all-rounder. As the replays were showed of the outburst, the commentators too couldn't stop laughing.

Watch the video:

Janat finally took a single on the next delivery before Rashid played a dot but sent down the ball for a 98-metre six over the roof as the players rushed to their respective dugouts and changerooms with the rain falling down at the innings break. The fans and social media reacted to the outburst saying that ut wasn't a great gesture from Rashid as a captain towards his teammate.