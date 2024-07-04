WATCH | Fans go crazy in victory parade to celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 success in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : UPWARRIORZ/X Indian cricket team bust during the victory parade in Mumbai on July 4, 2024

Fans witnessed the biggest-ever victory parade in Indian sports' history when the Indian men's cricket team arrived at Mumbai's Marine Drive to celebrate T20 World Cup 2024 success on Thursday, July 4. The BCCI organised a victory parade from Marine Drive and a welcome event at Wankhede Stadium to felicitate World Cup winners.

The Indian cricket team contingent arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indian team then arrived at Mumbai airport to begin celebrations with fans. Victory parage began at 6:45 pm from Nariman Point where the fans gathered in numbers to catch a few glimpses of a historic event.

Star Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli triggered a big cheer from fans after the latter pulled the team captain front to lift the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy together. Head coach Rahul Dravid, the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla also joined the team bus to appreciate the crowd.

More to follow...