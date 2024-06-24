WATCH | England bowler Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in over during County Championship game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Bashir during the Test match against India in Visakhapatnam on February 3, 2024

England spinner Shoaib Bashir scripted an unwanted record in the County Championship after conceding 38 runs in an over during Worcestershire's game against Surrey on Monday, June 24. Surrey's star all-rounder Dan Lawrence smashed Bashir for five consecutive sixes in an over during his sensational hundred in the first innings at Worcester's New Ground.

Bashir, the 20-year-old right-arm off-break spinner, took two wickets but was thrashed by Lawrence to concede the most expensive over in the County Championship, England's first-class cricket tournament, in the 21st century. He conceded 38 runs to bowl the joint-second most expensive over in first-class cricket.

