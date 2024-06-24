WATCH | England bowler Shoaib Bashir concedes 38 runs in over during County Championship game

Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Surrey all-rounder Dan Lawrence scored 175 off just 223 balls and highlighted his innings by smashing five consecutive sixes off Worcestershire spinner Shoaib Bashir to help his team post a big total of 490 in their first innings in Worcester.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 20:31 IST
Shoaib Bashir
Image Source : GETTY Shoaib Bashir during the Test match against India in Visakhapatnam on February 3, 2024

England spinner Shoaib Bashir scripted an unwanted record in the County Championship after conceding 38 runs in an over during Worcestershire's game against Surrey on Monday, June 24. Surrey's star all-rounder Dan Lawrence smashed Bashir for five consecutive sixes in an over during his sensational hundred in the first innings at Worcester's New Ground.

Bashir, the 20-year-old right-arm off-break spinner, took two wickets but was thrashed by Lawrence to concede the most expensive over in the County Championship, England's first-class cricket tournament, in the 21st century. He conceded 38 runs to bowl the joint-second most expensive over in first-class cricket. 

More to follow...

