Watch AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon achieves outrageous turn at MCG on Day 2

Though Australian bowlers had a tedious second day in the on-going Boxing Day Test against India, off-spinner Nathan Lyon had a moment of cheer at the MCG. Getting ample assistance from the pitch, Lyon was able to achieve phenomenal turn on a delivery against Hanuma Vihari.

On the fifth delivery of the 41st over, the tweaker pitched it on the off-side but the ball turned significantly towards the leg, leaving everyone including wicketkeeper Tim Paine stunned.

Sharing the video of the delivery, Cricket Australia wrote, "Get the protractor out for that one."

Lyon did dismiss Vihari in the 45th over when the latter mistimed a slog sweep but ended gloving the ball to Steve Smith at the first slip. Lyon finished with figures of 1/52 on Day 2. At the time of Vihari's departure, India's score read 116/4. But stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's gutsy ton helped the visitors to gain a comfortable 82-run lead over the hosts.

Rishabh Pant, who came in at the fall of Vihari's wicket, added 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rahane before getting caught behind off Mitchell Starc's delivery. Rahane built an unbeaten century stand with Ravindra Jadeja, shrugging off memories of the horror batting collapse of Adelaide Test. Notching up his 12th Test hundred, Rahane remained unbeaten on 104 and Jadeja on 40 at the end of Day 2.

India started the second day on a tricky note as they lost wickets of Shubman Gill (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) in quick succession. Rahane, however, stuck in the middle and stitched partnerships with Vihari, Pant and eventually Jadeja.

After finishing at an intimidating position on Day 2, Rahane's men will be eyeing to mount a healthy lead over the hosts. India are trailing 1-0 in the four-Test series, having lost the pink-ball Test in a humilating manner. The Virat Kohli-led side had registered India's lowest-ever Test total (36) as they were handed an eight-wicket defeat at Adelaide Oval.