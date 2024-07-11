Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Washington Sundar stakes claim to allrounder's spot, up for grabs after Ravindra Jadeja's retirement

Washington Sundar stakes claim to allrounder's spot, up for grabs after Ravindra Jadeja's retirement

Washington Sundar was adjudged the Player of the Match (POTM) for his terrific spell that saw him bag a three-wicket haul while conceding just 15 runs at an economy of 3.75 runs per over against Zimbabwe in the 3rd T20I.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2024 10:39 IST
Washington Sundar.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Washington Sundar.

Washington Sundar staked claim to the spin-bowling allrounder's spot left vacant after Ravindra Jadeja's T20I retirement as he bagged a match-winning three-wicket haul to help Team India win the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sundar was the pick of all the India bowlers as he stifled the Zimbabwe batters with his guile and helped India successfully defend 182 on a batting-friendly deck at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 10.

Sundar started off his spell by netting the big fish Sikandar Raza. Raza tried to go for a big hit but failed to clear Rinku Singh stationed at deep square leg and perished at an individual score of 15.

The right-arm off-spinner dismissed Jonathan Campbell four balls later to claim his second breakthrough of the game. The 24-year-old returned to complete his spell in the latter stage of the game and helped his team see the back of wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande.

Sundar has been consistent with his performances in the series so far. He claimed 2/11 and 1/28 in the first two games and was fairly economical in terms of his spells. With Ravindra Jadeja's retirement in T20Is, Sundar stands a chance to replace him and cement his place in India's best XI.

“I need to do well where I am good at and what I am capable of, especially with my preparation. I need to give my 100 per cent every single day. That’s something that I have not compromised on,” Washington said in the post-match presser.

Related Stories
Gus Atkinson rips West Indian batting order to shreds to hand England advantage on day 1 at Lord's

Gus Atkinson rips West Indian batting order to shreds to hand England advantage on day 1 at Lord's

Wahab Riaz, former PCB chief selector, reacts to sudden sacking

Wahab Riaz, former PCB chief selector, reacts to sudden sacking

India Champions qualify for WCL semi-finals despite 3 straight defeats, SA end campaign on a high

India Champions qualify for WCL semi-finals despite 3 straight defeats, SA end campaign on a high

“It (preparing well) keeps me in the present and obviously I am very confident as well (about his skills). It’s a great opportunity for me to play for India, and I am blessed with it,” he added.

“I need to keep my job consistently and keep preparing and keep getting better. That way everything will be taken care of,” he mentioned.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement