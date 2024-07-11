Washington Sundar stakes claim to allrounder's spot, up for grabs after Ravindra Jadeja's retirement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Washington Sundar.

Washington Sundar staked claim to the spin-bowling allrounder's spot left vacant after Ravindra Jadeja's T20I retirement as he bagged a match-winning three-wicket haul to help Team India win the 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Sundar was the pick of all the India bowlers as he stifled the Zimbabwe batters with his guile and helped India successfully defend 182 on a batting-friendly deck at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday, July 10.

Sundar started off his spell by netting the big fish Sikandar Raza. Raza tried to go for a big hit but failed to clear Rinku Singh stationed at deep square leg and perished at an individual score of 15.

The right-arm off-spinner dismissed Jonathan Campbell four balls later to claim his second breakthrough of the game. The 24-year-old returned to complete his spell in the latter stage of the game and helped his team see the back of wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande.

Sundar has been consistent with his performances in the series so far. He claimed 2/11 and 1/28 in the first two games and was fairly economical in terms of his spells. With Ravindra Jadeja's retirement in T20Is, Sundar stands a chance to replace him and cement his place in India's best XI.

“I need to do well where I am good at and what I am capable of, especially with my preparation. I need to give my 100 per cent every single day. That’s something that I have not compromised on,” Washington said in the post-match presser.

“It (preparing well) keeps me in the present and obviously I am very confident as well (about his skills). It’s a great opportunity for me to play for India, and I am blessed with it,” he added.

“I need to keep my job consistently and keep preparing and keep getting better. That way everything will be taken care of,” he mentioned.