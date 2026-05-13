Warm-up fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 announced, India to play two matches

New Delhi:

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the warm-up fixtures for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, which gets underway on June 12, will witness 12 teams locking horns for the first time.

Ahead of the tournament, teams will be playing in 12 warm-up matches from June 6 to 10 across Derby, Loughborough and Cardiff. India will be featuring in two of those games - one against the hosts England and then against the 2016 champions, West Indies.

India to be in action on June 8 and 10

India will be up against the Windies on June 8 at Cardiff before taking on the English side on June 10 at the same venue. The Women in Blue will also play in a three-match T20I series against England from the end of May to the start of June. All of this will provide the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team with ample amount of time for getting acclimatised to the English conditions.

Netherlands making T20 WC debutThe

Netherlands will be making their Women's T20 World Cup debut. They will be in action in the warm-up fixtures too, playing against Scotland on June 6 and then against Sri Lanka on June 9. Defending champion New Zealand will be up against Bangladesh on June 6 before meeting the 2024 finalists, South Africa, on June 9.

Check the complete warm-up fixtures for T20 World Cup 2026:

6 June

10 AM - Netherlands vs Scotland, Derby

10 AM - South Africa vs Ireland, Loughborough

3 PM - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Derby

3 PM - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Loughborough

8 June

10 AM - West Indies vs India, Cardiff

3 PM - England vs Australia, Cardiff

9 June

10 AM - Scotland vs Pakistan, Derby

10 AM - Ireland vs Bangladesh, Loughborough

3 PM - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Derby

3 PM - South Africa vs New Zealand, Loughborough

10 June

10 AM - India vs England, Cardiff

3 PM - West Indies vs Australia, Cardiff

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