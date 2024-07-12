VVS Laxman reacts to Team India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and VVS Laxman.

Team India's interim coach VVS Laxman has credited Rohit Sharma and his men's "resilience" and "self-belief" to pull off a win in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 "from the jaws of defeat".

Laxman mentioned that the celebrations which followed showcased "how much it meant to each and every player in the squad, as well as the support staff".

"The kind of finish we had after we were under pressure with South Africa batters needing 30 runs off 30 balls. And from there to show character, resilience and self-belief to pull off the match from the jaws of defeat, it shows the character of the entire team," Laxman said in a video posted by the BCCI on 'X'.

"The amount of hard work they put in, the celebrations (by the players and support staff) told the bigger story behind this victory.

"Obviously, it is a special feeling winning the World Cup. When you are playing against the best and win the trophy, it means a lot to all the players participating in the tournament.

"Everyone showed their emotions and it showed how much it meant to each and every player in the squad, as well as the support staff, the emotions were really high. You saw Hardik Pandya breaking down once he bowled the last delivery. You saw Rohit Sharma on the ground.

"The entire country is rejoicing this win. It was a special feeling keeping in mind we had come close (to winning the title) six months back (ODI World Cup). We should have won the 50-over World Cup, dominating the entire tournament but not being able to cross the final hurdle," he said.

Laxman touched upon Rahul Dravid's animated celebration after winning the trophy and also lavished praise on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the way they acknowledged the efforts of the outgoing head coach.

"Someone like Rahul with whom I have played so much cricket, knew him for so many years, but for him to show that emotions, first when the last ball was bowled and then the various conversations he was having with the team members and when he lifted the trophy.

"I thought it was a great gesture by Rohit and Virat Kohli to hand over the trophy to him (Dravid) and the way he celebrated by lifting the trophy, it showed how much it meant to each one of them," he mentioned.