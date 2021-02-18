Vivo back as Indian Premier League title sponsor

Image Source : IPLT20.COM VIVO will return as title sponsor of IPL this year.

The Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel on Thursday confirmed that Vivo has returned as title sponsor for the T20 tournament this year after staying away last year.

"Vivo is back as the sponsor this year," Patel said prior to the auction.

Dream11 had stepped in last year as title sponsors.

The IPL will also likely see crowds this year after encouragement the Indian cricket board (BCCI) got from seeing fans attending the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"We saw fans attending the second Test. After one year of no fans, the fans will most likely return for this IPL edition," said the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.