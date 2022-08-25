Vistara responds to Irfan Pathan's allegations; says will take corrective measures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Irfan Pathan | File Photo

After veteran Indian player and current commentator, Irfan Pathan flagged a bad experience with Vistara Airlines, the company took to Twitter and replied that it will all the corrective measures as necessary.

In response to Pathan's tweet that was posted on Wednesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said, "Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan ! @airvistara, please examine and respond".

On Wednesday, Pathan said he was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai and at the Vistara check-in counter, he had a "very bad experience". According to him, the airline was involuntarily downgrading his ticket class which was a confirmed booking, and he was made to wait at the counter for a resolution.

"Along with me, my wife, my 8-month old infant and 5 years old child also had to go through this... The ground staff were rude giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don't understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?," he said in the tweet and sought immediate action.

On Wednesday itself, Vistara replied saying the airline was very concerned to hear about the experience and was investigating the incident on priority.

Vistara on Thursday took to Twitter saying the airline has made note of all the details shared by him and "shall take all corrective measures as required".

Replying to the airline, Pathan said, "Thank you for the communication."

