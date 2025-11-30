Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan and others react to Virat Kohli's record-breaking hundred in IND vs SA 1st ODI Virat Kohli shattered a Sachin Tendulkar world record after hitting his 52nd ODI century during the first ODI against South Africa. The cricket fraternity dived into euphoria after Kohli's century.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli sent the cricketing fraternity into awe with his record-breaking 52nd ODI century in the first ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday, November 30. Kohli smashed a jaw-dropping 135 from 120 balls as he showed his class yet again at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Kohli got to his hundred off 102 balls as he unleashed his best yet again. The batting maestro leapt in the air with delight and roared before folding his hands to the heavens after completing his 83rd international hundred.

The fans erupted in joy, as did some former cricketers, to see the ex-India skipper putting on a batting masterclass despite speculations over his and Rohit Sharma's careers growing louder.

"Virat Kohli ne phir dikhaya run banana unke liye utna hi aasaan hai jitna hamare liye chai banana. 52nd ODI century. Kohli is not chasing records; records are chasing Kohli. Aaj bhi bhook wahi, junoon wahi.

King stays King!" Sehwad wrote on his social media post on X.

Meanwhile, another former Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, hailed Kohli for his knock. "Another special day for Virat Kohli. 52nd ODI hundred and still setting the standard for consistency and hunger. Brilliant innings," Dhawan wrote on X.

Mohammad Kaif also showered his praises on Kohli. "Virat Kohli shows old is still good. A shower of sixes to set the tempo, holding on as wickets fell and all-out aggression after reaching 100. Master class in pacing the ODI innings, lesson for youngsters who struggled towards the end," he wrote.

With his 52nd ODI ton, Kohli broke Sachin's world record for most centuries in a single format of international cricket. Earlier, he was tied with the Master Blaster with 51 tons. Sachin had scored 51 hundreds in the Test format.

Most centuries in a single format:

1 - Virat Kohli: 52 centuries in ODIs

2 - Sachin Tendulkar: 51 centuries in Tests

3 - Sachin Tendulkar: 49 centuries in ODIs

4 - Jacques Kallis: 45 centuries in Tests

5 - Ricky Ponting: 41 centuries in Tests

Kohli registers most centuries against South Africa

Meanwhile, the batting icon now has the most ODI centuries against the Proteas. He now has six centuries against South Africa in the format, surpassing Sachin and David Warner, both of whom had five tons.