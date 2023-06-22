Virender Sehwag leading candidate to become next Chief Selector, but faces remuneration issue

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has emerged as a leading candidate to become the next Chief Selector for the men's national team. The former star cricketer has been approached by the cricket board but there is one big hurdle to get Sehwag onboard, a remuneration offered by BCCI. Sehwag is reportedly looking for better wages for the selector's post but remains a leading candidate.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is searching for the next chief selector since Chetan Sharma's departure six months ago. According to the BCCI constitution, the next chairman of the selection committee will be from North Zone as Chetan was from the same zone. The chairman of the selection panel earns INR 1 crore annually and other selectors earn INR 90 lakh.

According to a report from PTI, a BCCI official revealed that Sehwag was asked to apply for the vacant head coach position before Anil Kumble. A BCCI official also added that Sehwag is the only realistic option from the North Zone.

“During CoA’s time, Viru was asked to apply for the head coach’s job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn’t something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature,” a BCCI official, privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “But if we talk about stature, only he makes the cut from North Zone.”

Sehwag, 44, last played international cricket in 2013 but has been active with his opinions on Indian cricket. Chetan Sharma was dismissed by BCCI following a sting operation by news media. He was spotted revealing confidential information related to players, including former captain Virat Kohli, and the head coach. Former cricketer Shiv Sunder Das replaced Chetan as a selector from North Zone and as chairman of a selection panel.

Latest Cricket News