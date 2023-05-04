Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Who pays the fine imposed on players in IPL?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli and Gambhir

The scenes in the middle after the game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) looked ugly earlier this week. Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq were the players involved and all three have been sanctioned heavily by the match referee. While Kohli and Gambhir lost their entire match fee, Naveen was fined for 50% of his match fee.

If calculated, Virat Kohli has lost around INR 1.07 crore while Gambhir reportedly gets paid about INR 25 lakh per match and he has lost that much amount. Interestingly, Kohli doesn't actually lose his own money in this case. Yes, Players don't pay for their fines and even though the system varies with every franchise but at least for RCB, players don't pay these fines.

Kohli's IPL salary is INR 15 crore and he will not have pay a single penny from his earnings. The franchise management takes up the burden. "Players put their bodies on the line for the team and we respect that and as a culture we don't cut the fine from their salaries," the RCB official said while speaking to Cricbuzz. It is also learnt that Gamvbhir's match fees will also be paid by his the Lucknow franchise.

This system varies for certain franchises but most of them avoid cutting the fine from the players' salary who give it their all in the middle for the team. In some other teams, it is understood that the players asked to bear fines at least in slow over rate cases.

As far as the system goes, BCCI sends an invoice for all the fines imposed on a team and the franchise obliges to it and pays it. Now it is completely up to the franchise whether to deduct fines from players' salary or to bear it on their own.

Latest Cricket News