Virat Kohli to open in T20 World Cup 2024 after India snub Yashasvi Jaiswal against Bangladesh?

Indian batters enjoyed some practice to post a challenging total against Bangladesh in the only warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Saturday, June 1. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandy made impressions to help India score 182 total but the team selection led to many questions.

Despite joining the camp and participating in the pre-match warm-up, Virat Kohli was given the rest. Rohit Sharma confirmed Virat's exclusion from the team after winning the toss at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

But to everyone's surprise, Rohit walked out to open India's innings with Sanju Samson. A move didn't work as Samson departed after scoring just one run but that raised a lot of questions about India's batting order then they face Ireland in their first match of the tournament on June 5.

Yashasvi Jaiswal waited on the bench as Rishabh Pant came out to bat at no.3 role followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Captain Rohit didn't give any explanation on Jaiswal's snub but that hints at an opening role for in-form Virat.

Kohli took the IPL 2024 by storm by scoring the highest 741 runs at a strike rate of over 150 and smashing the second-highest 38 sixes in 15 innings. Kohli's new aggression while playing as an opener led many to suggest the management should go with Virat-Rohit as an opening pair in the World Cup.

Jaiswal scored 434 runs at a strike rate of 155.91 in the recent IPL but Kohli's impact as an opening batsman caught everyone's eye. If Kohli opens with Rohit, then the team can utilise both Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant in their starting eleven against Ireland.

Notably, Virat boasts impressive numbers while playing as an opener in T20Is. He has scored 400 runs in just nine T20I innings while batting in the opening two positions at an amazing strike rate of over 150.

India's batting order against Bangladesh: Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's probable playing XI in T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Sanju Samson, Suryakymar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.