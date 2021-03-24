Kohli should be careful in what he says and does: Lloyd slams Indian skipper for 'disrespecting' umpires

Image Source : BCCI Citing Kohli's comments as an example, Lloyd said that umpires are being undermined in international cricket

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has accused Virat Kohli of 'pressuring' during the ongoing England tour of India. Calling out the Indian skipper's behaviour with the umpires, Lloyd said that Kohli has been disrespecting umpires throughout the tour.

Kohli recently was critical of Dawid Malan's controversial catch that led to the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I between India and England.

"Virat Kohli also suggested England were pressuring umpires to give the 'soft signal' as out when Dawid Malan took a low catch in the fourth T20. Firstly, the soft signal is there to leave as much authority as possible with the on-field umpires.

"And I don't know if England put pressure on Nitin Menon in Ahmedabad, but I do know one thing — Kohli has been pressuring, disrespecting and remonstrating with umpires throughout this tour," Lloyd wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Reacting to Suryakumar's dismissal, Kohli had said that he fails to understand why the on-field umpire has to give a soft signal as OUT when the fielder himself is unsure whether he has taken catch or not. Lloyd, however, believes that the Indian skipper has not taken consequences into account.

“Kohli does not seem to have taken the consequences into account. If everything is out, including when the ball is just clipping the bails, then all Tests would be over in two days. An ODI would be over in four hours.

“Umpires have to be given their authority back. They must be handed yellow and red cards to stamp that lost authority because they look powerless. And Kohli, who has vast responsibility and influence, should be very careful in what he says and does,” Lloyd wrote.

Citing Kohli's comments as an example, Lloyd said that umpires are being undermined in international cricket. “Umpires are being increasingly undermined in international cricket and there are players who seem to think they, rather than the officials, are running the game.

“Take Virat Kohli. Before the first ODI the India captain said umpire's call should be removed from the decision review system and if the ball is shown to be hitting any part of the stumps it should be given out."