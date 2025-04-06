Virat Kohli shares leadership discussions with Rohit Sharma, feels grateful for memories with him Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma played their parts in India's last two ICC title wins. In a video shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli has shared his leadership discussions with Rohit and the bond that he shares with the Indian skipper.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two great icons in Indian cricket. The duo has been embracing the field of cricket for more than 15 years and has had some extraordinary memories on the field.

Kohli and Rohit were part of India's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2024 and also lifted the Champions Trophy 2025. After the heartbreak of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit has led India to back-to-back ICC titles.

The two players are plying their trade for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League 2025. Ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixture on Monday, April 7, Kohli has opened up on his leadership discussions with Rohit on the field of cricket.

"We have worked very closely in terms of leadership for the team - there were always been ideas discussed - more or less, we would end up on the same page in terms of the gut feel of that situation - there is a trust factor and doing the job for the team," Kohli said in a video posted by his team RCB.

The maestro batter also opened on his memories with Rohit. "We have definitely enjoyed playing together for a long time for India - very happy & grateful for all the memories that we have shared and continue to do so," he added.

Kohli and Rohit are no more captains of RCB and MI, respectively, having passed on the baton to the next ones. While Rajat Patidar now leads RCB, Hardik Pandya is in charge of the MI setup. However, they are crucial members of their teams.

RCB and MI will have a crack at each other in the 20th match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RCB have two wins in their first three matches, after suffering a loss to Gujarat Titans in their most recent outing. Notably, MI have only one win to show for in their four matches.