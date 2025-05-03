Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks David Warner’s record with exceptional knock against Chennai Super Kings Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli scipted history and broke David Warner's record after he amassed 62 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

Star India batter Virat Kohli is known for breaking records, one of the biggest stalwarts of Indian cricket. Just like he has been performing for several years for the Indian team, Kohli has been brilliant for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL (Indian Premier League) as well.

He once again scripted history when Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Chennai Super Kings in game 52 of the ongoing IPL 2025. Both sides faced off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3, and the game began with RCB coming in to bat first.

Openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli propelled RCB to a brilliant start, as Bethell amassed 55 runs, with Kohli scoring 62 runs as well. Through his knock, Kohli managed to etch his name in the history books as he became the player with the most runs against a side in IPL history.

David Warner held the record previously, as the veteran batter had scored 1134 runs against Punjab Kings in the IPL. Before the game against CSK, Kohli had scored 1084 runs against the five-time champions, and with his 62-run knock, he now has 1146 runs to his name against CSK.

Kohli has been in brilliant form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru; the star batter has been the highest run getter for his side in the IPL and is also holding the orange cap now after his 62-run knock.

RCB currently occupy third place in the IPL 2025 standings. With 10 matches played, the side has won seven and lost just three games so far. Well, in the race for the playoffs qualification, RCB will be hoping for a good show against CSK as well.

Most runs against an opponent in IPL

1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1093 - David Warner vs KKR