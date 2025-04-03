Virat Kohli's fans bombard Arshad Warsi's Instagram posts after 'Arshad Khan' dismisses him, 'out kyun kiya?' Virat Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs by Gujarat Titans bowler Arshad Khan on Wednesday (April 2) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, Kohli's fans flooded Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's Instagram post with hate messages, confusing him for Arshad Khan.

Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 2). The match was headlined by match-winning performances of Mohammed Siraj and Jos Buttler who picked up three wickets and scored an unbeaten 73, respectively. For the first time in three matches, RCB's star-studded top order, including Virat Kohli collapsed as they were reduced to 42/4.

Kohli was the first player to get out as he scored only seven runs with Arshad Khan getting the better of him. The left-arm pacer bowled a short of a length delivery into his body and Kohli, despite being cramped, went for the pull only to find deep backward square fielder where Prasidh Krishna who took a straightforward catch. Here's the interesting twist now.

Soon after his dismissal, Kohli's fans flooded Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi's comment section on Instagram, mistaking him for GT bowler Arshad Khan. Fans posted abusive and hate messages for Arshad Warsi, and it didn't take much time to go viral on social media.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB lost their first match of the season but not without putting up a fight against GT. After being reduced to 42/4, Jitesh Sharma (33), Liam Livingstone (54) and Tim David (32) helped them recover and post 169 runs on the board in their 20 overs. However, the Titans were up for the chase, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 49 runs and Jos Buttler leading the way with his unbeaten 73 off just 39 balls with five fours and six sixes. Sherfane Rutherford also played his role, scoring an unbeaten 30 with three sixes.