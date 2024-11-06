Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma suffer massive loss in ICC Test rankings, Know their latest position here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have suffered a huge loss in the latest ICC Test rankings. Both the veterans didn't have a great home season this time around even as India went down 0-3 to New Zealand for the first time. While Rohit scored 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand, Kohli also could only muster 93 in as many outings in the same series. Consequently, their rankings have been affected due to these poor performances and both of them are now out of the top 20.

Interestingly, both the Indian batters were in the top 10 when the home season got underway and after five Test matches, they are nowhere to be seen in the rankings. For the unversed, Kohli mustered 192 runs in 10 innings this season at an average of 21.33, Rohit's form was even worse scoring 133 runs at an average of 13.3, the second worst ever for any captain at home in the format.

For the same reason, Kohli has dropped eight places to finish in 22nd place while Rohit Sharma slipped two positions to 26th. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant continued his decent form in the New Zealand Test series finishing as the highest run-getter with 261 runs. He has jumped five places to sixth in the rankings with 750 rating points. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal has slipped from third to fourth following his failures in Mumbai Test.

Rankings of Indian batters in Test cricket

Rank Player Rating Points 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal 777 6 Rishabh Pant 750 16 Shubman Gill 680 22 Virat Kohli 655 26 Rohit Sharma 629

Former England captain Joe Root remains on top of the pile with 903 rating points with Kane Williamson next despite missing three Test matches against India. England batter Harry Brook is at third place with 778 points while Steve Smith is at fifth position, 20 points behind Jaiswal.