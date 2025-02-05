Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma on cusp of major ODI milestones

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been India’s biggest strength, particularly in ODI cricket in the last decade. The duo has been phenomenal, to say the least, and can create major milestones for themselves and as partners in the upcoming ODI series against England, slated to begin on February 6.

The former India captain, Kohli, is currently 94 runs shy of completing 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. He has amassed 13906 runs in 295 matches and is second on the list of most runs scored by an Indian in the format. Overall, the 36-year-old needs 328 more runs to break Kumar Sangakkara’s record and become the second-leading run-scorer in ODI history. Sachin Tendulkar, with 18426 runs in 463 matches, is currently on the top of the list.

Captain Rohit, on the other hand, needs 355 runs to break Sourav Ganguly’s record of 11221 runs in the format to become the third-highest run-scorer for India in ODIs. He has amassed 10866 runs in 265 matches so far.

Most runs by an Indian in ODIs:

Player Runs Sachin Tendulkar 18426 Virat Kohli 13906 Sourav Ganguly 11221 Rohit Sharma 10866 Rahul Dravid 10768

Together, Virat and Rohit can enter the elite list of the top five highest partnership runs by a pair in ODIs. Tendulkar and Ganguly amassed 8227 runs in 176 innings as partners in ODIs. The current India internationals scored 5280 runs in 95 innings and are sixth on the overall list. They need 129 runs more in partnerships to break Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden’s record of 5409 runs to enter into the top five.

Most runs as partners in ODIs:

Partners Runs Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly 8227 Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara 5992 Tillakratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara 5475 Marvan Atapattu and Sanath Jayasuriya 5462 Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist 5409 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 5280

The pair will have the golden opportunity to register these personal and partnership milestones in the upcoming England series or, later, in the Champions Trophy 2025, slated to begin on February 19. Their current form is put under the scanner, especially after a flop show in the series against New Zealand and Australia, and their form in the next two months is likely to play a vital role in determining their future in international cricket.